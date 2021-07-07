The Counterintuitive Step to Finding Your Creative Secret Sauce

AMY AND JEN HOOD OF HOODZPAH ARE ON CREATIVE PEP TALK THIS WEEK!!! Listen here: https://www.creativepeptalk.com/episodes/324

Or Listen and Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/creative-pep-talk/id929743897

How do you embody who you really are as an artist? How do you find what makes you truly different? How do you hone in and tap into that inner creative voice?

In this episode of Creative Pep Talk we have the incredibly inspiring founders of Hoodzpah Design, Amy and Jen Hood. Amy and Jen are twin sisters, and they do have things in common, but anyone who knows them, sees how clearly they have discovered and embodying their own very distinct creative identities.

In this episode we dive into the journey of doing just that: finding what makes you different within the world where you fit in. If you’re feeling like you don’t know who you are as an artist, this episode is for you!