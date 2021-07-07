Ali Shour

LetsTalk app - pt.5

Ali Shour
Ali Shour
  • Save
LetsTalk app - pt.5 iamshour letstalk group chat group chat chatting app messaging app designer design ui design ui mobile ui mobile app
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers 👋
LetsTalk app allows users to create a group, so that friends, family, or even teammates could share text or any other media between each other easily in a single chat.

Every like, comment, or follow is much appreciated!
Your support will make me stronger! 💙
Stay in touch, and Have a nice day! 🙏

Want to see more?
Press «L» and stay tuned!
See you around!

Got an idea? Contact me through my Whatsapp!
Or Follow me here 👇🏻
Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest

Ali Shour
Ali Shour

More by Ali Shour

View profile
    • Like