LetsTalk app - pt.4

Chatting through LetsTalk is not just easy and straight forward just like any messaging application, but the glimpse of the softening colors used and how elements are designed in a modern UI approach adds to the user experience and inspires users to prefer this platform over other competitors. Users could exchange text, media such as images, video, stickers or emojis, live voice notes, and calls.

