Lumer Branding

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Lumer is a special brand of cream which gathers the best resources from within the seas and oceans of the planet in order to provide natural remedies for the skin. Various compounds secluded from marine organisms show various cosmetic activities such as antioxidant, anti inflammatory, anti allergic, anti aging and anti wrinkling effects, tyrsinase and metalloproteinase inhibition and ultra violet defense. Cosmetic compounds derived from marine have thus a strong connection to health benefits.