Inquisit Health is a peer to peer mentoring app that helps people fight chronic diseases and live healthier lives. Its a Saas based Health care application in Critical Care. Peer mentors live successfully with chronic conditions. Through technology, these trained peer mentors help others like them who are struggling. They are trusted advisers and coaches who are empathetically guiding patients towards better health. I designed the flow and screens of the application for every module.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
