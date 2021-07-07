LetsTalk app - pt.3

Hi Dribbblers 👋

While designing the main UI for LetsTalk app, I adopted a minimalistic approach, combining related functionalities in their own tabs. The main three tabs which users would navigate between are the chats tab (default), the calls log tab, and the third one is specialized for adding new friends or removing current ones.

Every like, comment, or follow is much appreciated!

Your support will make me stronger! 💙

Stay in touch, and Have a nice day! 🙏

Want to see more?

Press «L» and stay tuned!

See you around!

Got an idea? Contact me through my Whatsapp!

Or Follow me here 👇🏻

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest