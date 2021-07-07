Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bakery logo design

Bakery logo design sardodesign branding ads dribbble designer day creative adobe cc project freelancer graphic behance july 2021 logodesign logo bread bakery bakery logo vector
Logo design for a bakery. Wheat clusters are used in the logo design. And because bread is people's daily consumption, it has been tried to be seen in the living space and daily life. I will be happy if you express your opinion.

