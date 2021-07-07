Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Leonard Ugorji

B Modern Logos Collection

Leonard Ugorji
Leonard Ugorji
  • Save
B Modern Logos Collection cryptocurrency bole crypto figma logo logos b logos modern b branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Hi guys!

B Modern Logos Collection.
This is a selected collection of B ( "b" ) brand marks done in 2021.

Press "L" to show some ❤!

✉️ I'm available to hire
Relocate, Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance, Project Base
Open for new projects, drop a line on: leonardugorji@gmail.com

Yo!
Hit Follow for more content
Follow me on Dribbble and Twitter

Have a great one!

Leonard Ugorji
Leonard Ugorji

More by Leonard Ugorji

View profile
    • Like