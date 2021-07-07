Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Leather Embossed Logo Mockup

Leather Embossed Logo Mockup mockup text text effect synthwave typography branding motion graphics graphic design animation ui illustration design 80s logo text logo light designposter 3d text 3d leather
Use this leather embossed logo mockup to showcase your company branding logo designs with beautiful leather hand bags. You can display your logo designs in this mockup style using the smart object feature. You can also customize the shadows and effects using well-named layers.

