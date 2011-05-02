Matthew Roberts

Wernher 2mar Dribbble

Matthew Roberts
Matthew Roberts
  • Save
Wernher 2mar Dribbble motion graphics illustration characterdesign mograph storyboard
Download color palette

another treatment. It's trying to be 50's cold war.

Wernher 2mar 720 2
Rebound of
Wernher 2mar 720 2
By Matthew Roberts
View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2011
Matthew Roberts
Matthew Roberts

More by Matthew Roberts

View profile
    • Like