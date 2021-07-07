Sorbet

A couple months ago I signed up for Caio Martins’ Character Design for Animation course on Domestika.

This is the final prop design for Chloe’s book-pack. It’s a compendium of all her findings on her adventures. It has convenient little holders for her notebook, tweezers and her trusty magnifying glass. 📚🔎

