Kitchen Stuff Plus - 'The Kitchen Is Still King' - Weekly Flyers

Buyers of all kinds have long focused on the kitchen, but it holds particular sway over the newest wave of first-time homeowners. Modern/updated kitchens with gadgets topped the list of ideal home features in our survey of millennials, registering as most important to more than a third of respondents. OUR OBJECTIVE: To produce a series of direct mailers and magazine ads that reflect the 'KSP-Millennials', who grew up on smartphones, gadgets, and other modern/luxurious conveniences.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Brand Differntiation, Focus, Strategy, and Retention.

