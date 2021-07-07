🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ambry is committed to delivering accurate genetic test results for hereditary cancer.
The CARE Platform helps employers address critical challenges surrounding COVID-19 testing including who should be tested, frequency of employee wellness checks, test type, and can aid in determining who can return to work.
Our work for Ambry Genetics (a Konica-Minolta company, and a global leader in genetic testing) has involved designing a number of patient portals at different stages of the user's journey through the Ambry system. In addition, I have worked on consumer solutions.