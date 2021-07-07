Orkun Aksakal

Gölcük Naturel Park: Logo Design

Orkun Aksakal
Orkun Aksakal
  • Save
Gölcük Naturel Park: Logo Design istanbul illustration design graphic design branding park naturel lake tropical logotype tree
Download color palette

Nature park branding work.
- Tree and letter G

Contact:
aorkunaksakal@gmail.com

Orkun Aksakal
Orkun Aksakal

More by Orkun Aksakal

View profile
    • Like