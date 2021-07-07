Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Deeezy

Graystera - Script Font

Deeezy
Deeezy
  • Save
Graystera - Script Font handwrittenfont scriptfont font typography
Download color palette

Introducing, Graystera Script. A Beautiful and classy script. This font perfectly made to be applied especially in logo, and the other various formal forms such as invitations, labels, logos etc.

https://deeezy.com/product/33727/graystera-script-font

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Deeezy
Deeezy

More by Deeezy

View profile
    • Like