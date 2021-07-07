Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hospital for Sick Children Fdn - Wear Your Bear Merchandise

Hospital for Sick Children Fdn - Wear Your Bear Merchandise
'Wear Your Bear' was born from the Sick Kids Telethon fundraising event. Here, patrons can proudly say 'We Make Miracles Happen'. Original graphics, printed and/or embroidered on curated clothing: caps, toques, t-shirts, fleece polar vest, fleece jerseys, and more. Famous for our signature 'Bandaged Bear', but well known for our colourful-kid-friendly dream themes. Over the years we've raised tens of millions of dollars, helping the HSCF help little dreamers dream for a better, healthier, and brighter tomorrow.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Brand Differentiation, Focus, Strategy, and Retention.

