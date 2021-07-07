Syed Misba-Ul Hussain

Directory App Profile

Syed Misba-Ul Hussain
Syed Misba-Ul Hussain
Hire Me
  • Save
Directory App Profile badges app mobile application mobile screen design uiux setting screen app setting profile screen personal profile app profile beautiful app hybrid app appdesign uidesign community app local app marketing app promotion app food app restaurant app directory app
Directory App Profile badges app mobile application mobile screen design uiux setting screen app setting profile screen personal profile app profile beautiful app hybrid app appdesign uidesign community app local app marketing app promotion app food app restaurant app directory app
Directory App Profile badges app mobile application mobile screen design uiux setting screen app setting profile screen personal profile app profile beautiful app hybrid app appdesign uidesign community app local app marketing app promotion app food app restaurant app directory app
Download color palette
  1. Restaurant Directory 02.png
  2. Profile View.jpg
  3. Settings.jpg

Directory App ( Profile View & Settings )
------------------------------------------------
Any Project Inquiry?
📧 Email: raju.01724@gmail.com
🤙 Skype : syedraju.o1724

Check more works on Behance
Keep in touch on Twitter | Facebook | Linkedin
Do not forgot to hit ❤️ button.
Keep me in your prayer.
🤟🤟🤟

47794c7d2f96132299bc6feb49a5c80c
Rebound of
Directory App
By Syed Misba-Ul Hussain
Syed Misba-Ul Hussain
Syed Misba-Ul Hussain
Making ideas visually effective. Open to opportunities...
Hire Me

More by Syed Misba-Ul Hussain

View profile
    • Like