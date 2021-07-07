Sabbir Rahman

Responsive HTML Events & Sports template

Responsive HTML Events & Sports template
Fully responsive Email Templates and works perfectly on all screen sizes and mobile devices.

Multipurpose responsive email template designed for Events, E-Commerce, Sports and many purpose.

Template made for those who want to impress their potential customers, It’s design is guaranteed to look amazing in every inbox or every devices.

Features :
Our templates are tested on all major web and email clients using Litmus test.
Multipurpose template
Responsive template
Pure HTML File without any email tag
Support 3 major email app : Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo in both IOS, and Android.

