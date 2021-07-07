Arbour Partners - Corporate website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Arbour Partners LLP is a London-based capital markets advisory group. Specialising in the alternative credit sector, Arbour has advised the leading investors in this market. Clients advised by Arbour have deployed over EUR 50bn in direct lending for SMEs
🎯 Goal of the project:
The main goal of this project was to create a clean, simple and solid corporate website that will be convenient on different devices
🤓 My role:
UI / UX design
⚒️ Tools:
Figma, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, WIX
****************************************************************************
Full project: Behance
****************************************************************************
🖥️ Live website: arbourpartners.com