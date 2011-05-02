Phil Coffman

M&C Updates

Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
  • Save
M&C Updates method craft website wallpapers
Download color palette

Few quick updates to Method & Craft today. We have an interview with Jessica Hische, a video by Noah Stokes, and a new background (plus iPhone and iPad wallpapers) by Joshua Longbrake.

Jessica's interview is laced with beautiful examples of her work and this month's background by Mr. Longbrake just might be my favorite so far. And Noah's entry? Well, it mentions raptors so instalove!

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2011
Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
Design & 3D

More by Phil Coffman

View profile
    • Like