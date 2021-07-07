TAK A SHO

AI Web Dashboard | Concured

TAK A SHO
TAK A SHO
Hire Us
  • Save
AI Web Dashboard | Concured minimal clean motion graphics interface infographic monitoring button chart analytics webdesign web vector branding illustration dashboard animation design 3d ux ui
AI Web Dashboard | Concured minimal clean motion graphics interface infographic monitoring button chart analytics webdesign web vector branding illustration dashboard animation design 3d ux ui
AI Web Dashboard | Concured minimal clean motion graphics interface infographic monitoring button chart analytics webdesign web vector branding illustration dashboard animation design 3d ux ui
AI Web Dashboard | Concured minimal clean motion graphics interface infographic monitoring button chart analytics webdesign web vector branding illustration dashboard animation design 3d ux ui
AI Web Dashboard | Concured minimal clean motion graphics interface infographic monitoring button chart analytics webdesign web vector branding illustration dashboard animation design 3d ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 01.mp4
  2. 02.jpg
  3. 03.jpg
  4. 04.jpg
  5. 8.jpg
  6. 9.jpg

We all know that artificial intelligence is the next frontier, not just in the IT sphere, but also in the progression of humanity. Regardless of whether or not you choose to use AI in your operations, this technology will inevitably have an impact on your business.

Do you want to make people fall in love with your product? 😍
Share your project details and ideas with us - 📩 sales@takasho.agency

Check more work here 👇
Instagram | Behance | Facebook | Our website

04.jpg
500 KB
Download
03.jpg
500 KB
Download
02.jpg
400 KB
Download
01.mp4
2 MB
Download
Bb90e925d1790c5545ab9b4b5d1aad1b
Rebound of
Design a product page for a luxury item.
By Dribbble
TAK A SHO
TAK A SHO
Data-Driven Product Design Agency 🔥
Hire Us

More by TAK A SHO

View profile
    • Like