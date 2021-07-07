Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Saiful

Food Delivery App

Saiful
Saiful
  • Save
Food Delivery App app design design ux mobile app ux design food app
Download color palette

Hello Food Lovers ✋,

Today i want to share my latest UI design exploration about Food Delivery App. What do you thing about it?

I hope you guys like it 😉

Email: saifulislamemon656@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackice_ux/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Saiful
Saiful

More by Saiful

View profile
    • Like