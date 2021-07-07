Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gallerya - Unique Ligature Typeface

Gallerya - Unique Ligature Typeface unique serif font sans serif wedding font invitation social media typeface ligature logo font luxury font modern font display font serif
Download Here : https://crmrkt.com/vrV9pD

Introducing our new "Gallerya", Modern ligature typeface with Unique, Classy and Stylish. Is perfect for branding, logos, invitation, master heads, and more.

Gallerya Features :
- Ligatures
- Multilanguage
- Alternates

What you get:
- Gallerya OTF
- Gallerya TTF
- Gallerya WOFF

If there's anything else you are unsure of feel free to pop me a message :) That's it! Have fun using Gallerya Typeface!!!

Feel free to follow, like and share. Thanks so much for checking out my portfolio!

