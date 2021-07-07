Parimatch: Cybersports

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Cybersports is the new black 🔫
As yesterday teenagers grow into the core audience and considering
the pandemic shift, cybersports gain a special role in bookmaking.
Yet still, the audience of sports and eSports betting is partially different
(and the betting process), that is why those events go into a separate section.
┈┈┈┈┈
Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch
Flatstudio · Instagram · Facebook · Twitter
P.S. Follow us & Like [L] this shot to share the love! 😍
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.