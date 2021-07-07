CANAAN

Game website

CANAAN
CANAAN
  • Save
Game website sketch
Download color palette

Game website
The introduction of the game characters, as well as the corresponding game character attributes, convenient for users to choose. Come and fight
You can see more about me if you like.
Press l to support me, you can also communicate with me.
Email: CANAAN18@163.com
Wechat: CANAAN_ JN

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
CANAAN
CANAAN

More by CANAAN

View profile
    • Like