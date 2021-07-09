Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ruben Daems (.com)

Meet Kevin - logo concept

Meet Kevin - logo concept
Meet Kevin - Logo concept

While watching one of Meet Kevin his live streams I was working on a fun idea for Kevin his new logo. What do you think about the idea to use the combination of the letters this way? (Project just for fun)

I'm currently open to new project opportunities:
Email - hello@rubendaems.com
Or visit www.rubendaems.com

Brand identity designer. Available for freelance work.

