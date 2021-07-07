Citrusbug Technolabs

YouVeda

Citrusbug Technolabs
Citrusbug Technolabs
  • Save
YouVeda illustration ui logo ui ux
Download color palette

The friendly YouVeda app helps support, encourage and track your new lifestyle changes. Receive diet and lifestyle modifications, such as yoga programs, meditations, affirmations and more.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Citrusbug Technolabs
Citrusbug Technolabs

More by Citrusbug Technolabs

View profile
    • Like