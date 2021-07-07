Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sèrgi Mi

Be productive 🔥

Sèrgi Mi
Sèrgi Mi
  • Save
Be productive 🔥 mobile yellow ui design design application task manager results productivity to-do app dark ui
Be productive 🔥 mobile yellow ui design design application task manager results productivity to-do app dark ui
Download color palette
  1. to-do_app_drb.png
  2. to-do_app_drb2.png

Hello friends! Long time no see. Check out snippets of the new version of the to-do app and habit tracker for every day. Your feedback will be very helpful to me.
As always if you like it - put heart 🖤
And don't forget to visit my Instagram profile
Peace ✌️

Sèrgi Mi
Sèrgi Mi
UIX Designer at Fireart 🔥 ⇣

More by Sèrgi Mi

View profile
    • Like