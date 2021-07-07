Citrusbug Technolabs

Tune Registry

TuneRegistry is a music rights administration platform that saves small to medium-sized rightsholders time and money by simplifying and streamlining music registrations and metadata delivery. Setup your catalog once and then deliver songs, recordings and releases to our growing network of partners, all in one place.

