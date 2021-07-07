Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
GetVaccinated

GetVaccinated website web design vaccination corona vaccine covid - 19 vaccine figma ux
GetVaccinated is a website to register a slot for you to get vaccinated with ease. This is my second Figma design and my fourth design.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
