Wildlife Corridors with E.ON Energy

I worked with E.ON Energy to build awareness on wildlife corridors and how we can help protect wildlife and biodiversity across Europe. E.ON wanted to share what wildlife corridors are, how they are supporting the restoration of ecosystems and how everyone can create a mini wildlife corridor at home. E.ON are supporting ecosystem restoration across Europe in partnership with UNEP on their Decade on Restoration.

I created illustrations for E.ON's social media campaign on Instagram stories and in the main feed. They were split into three days to include general overview of wildlife corridors & why we need more, E.ON's actions to help and actions we can all take at home to help. These were a mixture of static illustrations and animated gifs.