Internal communication guideline badges

Internal communication guideline badges chat isometric internal comms internal communication consulting hexagon patch typography medals gamification communication icon data icon abstract icon illustration pin badges logo design achievement icon set badge icon
A set of icons/badges to be used in workshops. They are conversation triggers for vita internal communication guidelines.

Digital & Brand Designer.

