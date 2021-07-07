Clinical Management App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Due to the recent pandemic event, several non-covid patients also suffered from lack of medical assistance because of the fear of catching covid at the hospital.
This lead several medical institutes to adopt TeleMedicine approach to consult patients via smartphone apps.
If your healthcare organization has still not adopted such an app, it's high time.
If you like the TeleMedicine app design showcased here, we can build an app just like this or better for your organization.
Talk to our experts at biz@apurple.co to learn more about our offerings.