On Demand Freelance Marketplace App Development

Hello Dribbblers,

Look what we've developed - this is a UI for an on demand freelance marketplace app, in which you can select employers and work on projects of your choice, give attention to your project’s growths, access to global talent, and set your availability as per work.

So, do you think this is cool?

Share your thoughts and don’t forget to have your apple a day!
Do let us know your feedback.

Take a look and hit "L" if love it.

E-mail us at: sales@xbytesolutions.com for more

Contact us : https://www.xbytesolutions.com/

