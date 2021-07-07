2 Dribbble Invites Giveaway

Hi guys!

I'm happy to announce that I want to gift 2 invites to talented designers!

How can you get an invite and become a member?

• Send me your portfolio or your coolest works to iamklenque@gmail.com until 16 July, 2021.

• Specify "Dribbble Invite" in the email subject field and tell me something about you and why you want to be part of this community. I'll be glad to get to know you better!

• Please wait for the results on Monday, July 19, 2021.

• Follow me if you like my work. I will be very grateful to you for your likes and subscriptions. This is important to me.

Wish you all the luck in the world :)