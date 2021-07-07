Landing page of a healthcare solution

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm happy to share with you a sneak peek of a landing page we're currently working on. The solution is called My Care PSP and it is an enterprise-grade software created from the ground up to facilitate the administration of patient support programs (PSPs).
Press "L" for love and stay tuned for more project updates.
If you are interested in our work and want to find out more, please visit our website: https://brandlycollective.com/ or contact us on hello@brandlycollective.com .
Cheers,
Zlati