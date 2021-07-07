Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ryan Keon

Desktop SMS Platform - Admin Configuration

Ryan Keon
Ryan Keon
  • Save
Download color palette

This page shows how the admin configuration page displays, as well as small micro-interactions to indicate editable inputs. Once changes are made, a Save button appears to confirm changes.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Ryan Keon
Ryan Keon
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ryan Keon

View profile
    • Like