Job Hunt + Compare

Job Hunt + Compare whimsical job comparison compare job job hunt app ux
This is a Job Application App which has a feature to compare different Job Offers so that you can easily check which job is the best for you.
This is my Second design made on Whimsical.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
