Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adith Raveendran

Fitness App Concept!

Adith Raveendran
Adith Raveendran
  • Save
Fitness App Concept! trending mobile minimal elegant simple screen adobe xd illustration figma dribble design clean behance fitness ux app ui design ux design
Download color palette

Fitness App Design!
I have tried to make this design modern yet minimal ans easy to use.
There is a lot of room for improvement, So feel free to share your feedback!

Follow me on Instagram

Adith Raveendran
Adith Raveendran

More by Adith Raveendran

View profile
    • Like