💬 Quote – Jony Ive

minimal vector quote ui web typography logo branding illustration user experience website design ux
𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚋𝚎𝚜𝚝 𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚊𝚜 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚝 𝚊𝚜 𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚜.

– Jony Ive

