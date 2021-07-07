Emily Joy Rich

There is no Planet B

handpainted letteringart illustration typography lettering handlettering design mural
Handpainted onto a metal cargo container, this mural forms part of a TV set in Bristol. This design consosted of hundreds of hand painted leaves, to make up the negative space of 'Planet B', though it wasn't there at all.

