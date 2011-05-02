Oscar Kayzak

The General Lee

Oscar Kayzak
Oscar Kayzak
The General Lee first car rebound
My first (toy) car... still dreaming of owning the real deal one day :) The General Lee from Dukes of Hazzard!

Rebound of
My First Car - REBOUND ME
By Vin Thomas
Posted on May 2, 2011
Oscar Kayzak
Oscar Kayzak

