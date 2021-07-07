Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Desk Calendar Design

This is a Desk Calendar 2022, modern and easy to customize.

Design Features:
8.3×5.8” paper size
Easy to edit
Print ready

Hopefully, you guys will enjoy it and guide me through your feedback. Don't forget to press "L" ❤️ .

LET'S TALK ABOUT YOUR PROJECTS
Email : sdrinkukhan@gmail.com OR Send me message through "Dribbble"

Follow Me On
Behance I Fiverr I Facebook I LinkedIn I Twitter

