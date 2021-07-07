Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Natalia Prats

019 Leaderboard

Natalia Prats
Natalia Prats
  • Save
019 Leaderboard charts top10 music leaderboard 019 illustration ui dailyuichallenge ux dailyui design
Download color palette

🎼 This time I've made the leaderboard of an app that tells you the weekly top 10 listened song in a specific country
Press "L" if you like it

Natalia Prats
Natalia Prats

More by Natalia Prats

View profile
    • Like