Good for Sale
Eric Miller

Your Design Toolkit

Eric Miller
Eric Miller
Hire Me
  • Save
Your Design Toolkit ui kit design wireframes wireframe ui ux kits ux

Wireframe Deck v2

Price
$45
Buy now
Available on kickstarter.com
Good for sale
Wireframe Deck v2
Download color palette

Wireframe Deck v2

Price
$45
Buy now
Available on kickstarter.com
Good for sale
Wireframe Deck v2

Make the Wireframe Deck part of your design toolkit. There’s 35 hours left to back us on Kickstarter. Thanks for all your support during the campaign!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/uxkits/wireframe-deck-build-wireframes-on-your-desk

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Eric Miller
Eric Miller
Design studio & creator of UX Kits
Hire Me

More by Eric Miller

View profile
    • Like