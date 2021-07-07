Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Romy Petitjean

Sharing bits of wisdom

Romy Petitjean
Romy Petitjean
  • Save
Sharing bits of wisdom knowledge sharing affinity designer illustration
Download color palette

Illustration for Wisbits, a DIY tool for sharing knowledge.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Romy Petitjean
Romy Petitjean

More by Romy Petitjean

View profile
    • Like