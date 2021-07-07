Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wedding Planner

Wedding Planner ux design planner wedding planner wedding app
This is my first design I designed with no Design knowledge on a website named Whimsical. This is a design for a Wedding planner Application. I hope you liked my design. Please feel free to leave your feedback.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
