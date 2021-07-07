Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
How Shopify Product Auctions Help You Earn More Revenue?

Unfortunately, the Shopify store doesn't already have any built-in functionality for conducting auctions. Auctions are an excellent way to maximize your profits by selling products at the highest priced bid. The Shopify Product Auctions app makes it easy to run auctions on your regular Shopify store. With this app, you can select the products you need to list for auction. After that, you have to fill the auction details of the products. You can also choose the base price and timing of the auction. After the time runs out, the customer with the highest bid amount wins and is notified by an email. The Shopify Product Auctions app gives store owners more options by providing various features that make auctions even more interesting.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
