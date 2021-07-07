How Shopify Product Auctions Help You Earn More Revenue?

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Unfortunately, the Shopify store doesn't already have any built-in functionality for conducting auctions. Auctions are an excellent way to maximize your profits by selling products at the highest priced bid. The Shopify Product Auctions app makes it easy to run auctions on your regular Shopify store. With this app, you can select the products you need to list for auction. After that, you have to fill the auction details of the products. You can also choose the base price and timing of the auction. After the time runs out, the customer with the highest bid amount wins and is notified by an email. The Shopify Product Auctions app gives store owners more options by providing various features that make auctions even more interesting.