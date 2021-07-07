Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Solène Herrgott

Polaroid App Onboarding

Solène Herrgott
Solène Herrgott
  • Save
Polaroid App Onboarding colors figma illustration branding ui onboarding polaroid
Download color palette

As a huge Polaroid fan, I just wanted to explore the endless creative potential this brand has ✌️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Solène Herrgott
Solène Herrgott

More by Solène Herrgott

View profile
    • Like