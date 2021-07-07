Meenakshi Das

#DailyUI :: 001 SignUp Page

Meenakshi Das
Meenakshi Das
  • Save
#DailyUI :: 001 SignUp Page
Download color palette

This is my first shot created for the Daily UI Challenge. Please provide feedback on what needs to be improved and what needs to be added. Thank you.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Meenakshi Das
Meenakshi Das
Like